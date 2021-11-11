How to get the DeLorean DMC-12 in Forza Horizon 5

The DeLorean DMC was one of the most iconic cars from the 1980s. In addition to the fact that it’s looks really cool, the car played a dual role as a time machine in the classic film for 1985, Back to the Future. This car has now been added to Forza Horizon 5, and here’s how you can get it.

To get the 1982 DeLorean DMC-12, be prepared to grind a little bit. This car is a Forzathon Series Playlist reward. In order to obtain outright, you will need to get 26 points in the Series 1 Summer Playlist. This playlist went live on November 11, 2021, and will end on November 18, 2021. Points can be obtained by completing a number of challenges, as well as by completing and winning circuit races.

If you don’t do the Playlist challenges for November 11, you can also look at the Auction House to see if it’s possible to purchase through there. Additionally, it might also be wise to look out on a regular basis to see if this car returns as a Weekly Playlist bonus. Periodically, the Forza team will make cars from previous Series events available again through live content updates, so be on the lookout for those.