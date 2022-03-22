How to get the Erisa skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may offer up skins like Doctor Strange and The Imagined, but the best designed skin may be Erisa. The anime-inspired character is of Epic-rarity and even has a number of different styles to choose from. Here’s how you unlock the skin for yourself.

Erisa is only available in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass; thus, don’t expect her to be in the Item Shop at any point. She is one of the last skins you’ll obtain in the season, as she on Page 8 of the pass for nine Battle Stars. However, it is also required you unlock all other cosmetics on the page in order to have her skin.

Like most others in the Battle Pass, Erisa has at least two different styles. The first is the Erisa Cerulean style and be owned by unlocking all items on Page 9. Secondly, there is an Erisa Silvan style you can obtain in the Bonus Rewards menu once the Battle Pass is complete. There may be even more styles for the character, as the Bonus Rewards menu holds mystery cosmetics on its final pages — though, this isn’t certain just yet.

