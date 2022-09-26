How to get the Font of Might mod in Destiny 2 and what it does

The Font of Might mod in Destiny 2 is a reliable upgrade to add to your armor. It will directly modify your gameplay, making your Guardian’s build stronger. You can swap out the mods you have on your armor at any time with the ones you’ve purchased, and you can consistently build on your mod collecting by speaking to the many vendors in Destiny 2. This guide covers how to get the Font of Might mod and what it does in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Font of Might mod in Destiny 2

The Font of Might mod has a chance to appear on Ada-1. She’s a vendor on the Tower, who is across from the Drifter on the west side of the complex. Her mods swap out daily, meaning you will want to jump into Destiny 2 every day of the week to see what she is selling. Each mod underneath the Material Exchange portion of her vendor is worth 10,000 Glimmer, as will the Font of Might mod.

If you do not have this amount, we recommend visiting any planet in the game to complete public events, patrols, Crucible or Gambit matches, Vanguard Strikes, or nearly any other activity you can do with friends in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How the Font of Might mod works in Destiny 2

When you equip the Font of Might mod to your armor, whenever you pick up an elemental well that matches your Guardian’s subclass energy type, you receive a temporary bonus to weapon damage of that same elemental type. It’s an excellent way to double down on your character’s subclass, boosting their damage output, even if it’s only for a short time.