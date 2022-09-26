How to get the Reactive Pulse mod in Destiny 2 and what it does

The Reactive Pulse mod in Destiny 2 is an excellent choice and one you want to add to your Guardian’s arsenal. It’s a mod you will need to purchase from a vendor in the game before you can start using it as an available choice on your armor. For those who use Arc armor or plan to use it with their Arc sub-class, it’s a must-have, especially for melee-focused builds. This guide covers how to get the Reactive Pulse mod and what it does in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Reactive Pulse mod in Destiny 2

The Reactive Pulse mod will typically appear on Ada-1’s vendor. You can find her on the Tower, across from The Drifter. You will need to speak with her to purchase the mod. It will cost 10,000 Glimmer. If you do not have the Glimmer, we recommend exploring Destiny 2 to complete any Public Events happening on any of the worlds, patrols, Crucible or Gambit matches, Vanguard Strikes, or actively exploring the game. Nearly anything you do will earn you Glimmer.

What the Reactive Pulse mod does in Destiny 2

There are two features to the Reactive Pulse mod. The first is that while your Guadian is Charged with Light, whenever you take damage while surrounded by combatants, you emit a burst of damaging Arc energy, consuming one stack of Charged with Light. The second perk of Reactive Pulse is only available if you have a second Arc mod is attached to the armor you’re wearing with this mod, or you have another Charged With Light mod socked into your armor somewhere on your Guardian. If you do, the second perk gives you a powerful overshield while performing your finisher.