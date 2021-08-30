How to get the Fractethyst in Destiny 2 – stats and God Rolls
Ice cold shots.
Season of the Lost has a new Kinetic shotgun, something all players look forward to. The Legendary Stasis weapon called Fractethyst is what you should be chasing down if you are looking for something new to slap enemies with in Destiny 2. As a stasis weapon, the Fractethyst can drop with a special set of perks, and some of them are extremely strong.
How to get the Fractethyst
Players can get their hands on the Fractethyst through the following methods:
- Astral Alighment Offensive – by finishing the Astral Alignment event, players can get a shot at the new loot from a chest that spawns at the end of the event. They can also spend an additional 150 Parallax Trajectory to open a second chest, possibly doulbing their drops.
- The weapon will eventually be a drop in the Wayfinder’s Voyage mission over the course of the season
- Focusing Umbral Engrams in the H.E.L.M – Tools of the Lost Engrams will give players the best chance of getting a Fractethyst to drop.
Fractethyst Stats
- Impact 70
- Range 66
- Stability 50
- Handling 47
- Reload Speed 55
- Rounds per minute 165
- Magazine Size 5
God Roll – PvP
The below set of perks will allow you to pull out the Shotgun quickly, and hit hard. Make sure you follow up with a quick melee afterward, just in case.
- Perk 1: Rifled Barrel
- Perk 2: Acurized Rounds
- Perk 3: Quickdraw
- Perk 4: Opening Shot
God Roll – PvE
- Perk 1: Rifled Barrel
- Perk 2: Tactical Mag
- Perk 3: Ensemble
- Perk 4: Adagio/Harmony