How to get the Fractethyst in Destiny 2 – stats and God Rolls

Season of the Lost has a new Kinetic shotgun, something all players look forward to. The Legendary Stasis weapon called Fractethyst is what you should be chasing down if you are looking for something new to slap enemies with in Destiny 2. As a stasis weapon, the Fractethyst can drop with a special set of perks, and some of them are extremely strong.

How to get the Fractethyst

Players can get their hands on the Fractethyst through the following methods:

Astral Alighment Offensive – by finishing the Astral Alignment event, players can get a shot at the new loot from a chest that spawns at the end of the event. They can also spend an additional 150 Parallax Trajectory to open a second chest, possibly doulbing their drops.

The weapon will eventually be a drop in the Wayfinder’s Voyage mission over the course of the season

Focusing Umbral Engrams in the H.E.L.M – Tools of the Lost Engrams will give players the best chance of getting a Fractethyst to drop.

Fractethyst Stats

Impact 70

Range 66

Stability 50

Handling 47

Reload Speed 55

Rounds per minute 165

Magazine Size 5

God Roll – PvP

The below set of perks will allow you to pull out the Shotgun quickly, and hit hard. Make sure you follow up with a quick melee afterward, just in case.

Perk 1: Rifled Barrel

Perk 2: Acurized Rounds

Perk 3: Quickdraw

Perk 4: Opening Shot

God Roll – PvE