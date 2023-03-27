How to get the Frighten emote from the Hatching-tide event in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Easter event is underway, and as usual, there are some cool rewards for players to earn and purchase, with one of the best being the new Frighten emote. This emote has your character shout and wave wildly while their eyes glow yellow in hopes of scaring away Sylphs or maybe other players, and it’s a pretty easy emote to unlock. This guide will cover how to get yourself the Frighten emote and details on other rewards you can get during this Easter event.

How to earn the Frighten emote in FFXIV

Like most other seasonal emotes and content, getting the frighten emote is pretty straightforward and only requires you to complete the seasonal questline to unlock it. There are only two quests and a Fate you’ll need to worry about, and it shouldn’t take too much time either, making this an easy new addition to your character’s vibrant collection.

To start the seasonal quests, head to Old Gridania and speak to Jihli Aliapoh (X:10.2, Y:9.4), who can be found at the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre. After a short cutscene, talk to the NPC beside Jihil, Hamlyn, to put on the Tonberry costume. Next, you’ll need to head out and find three Sylphs to scare away in Old Gridania. Sylphs are green, fairy-looking creatures that players may recognize as one of the first Beast Tribes introduced in A Realm Reborn. The three Sylphs you’ll need to find are Excited Amphibian-lover at (X:11.5, Y:9.1), Unsure Accomplice at (X:11.9, Y:8.7), and Wily Whiner at (X:10.8, Y:8.1). Once you have scared them away, head back to Hamlyn at (X:10.2, Y:9.4), speak to them, then talk to Jihil to complete the quest.

For the second quest, speak to Jihil again; she will tell you to head to Central Shroud. Once there, head to the Don’t Be Sylphish Fate location at (X:25, Y:29) and participate in the Fate. This involves you collecting eggs and scaring away Sylphs while avoiding attacks from a robotic enemy. Once you and other players have collectively handed in enough eggs before the timer runs out, you’ll complete the Fate. You’ll also earn some special currency called Special Midnight Archon Eggs you can use to buy seasonal items like the Tonberry Glamour set.

Now with the Fate done, head back to Jilhil in Old Gridania at (X:10.2, Y:9.4) and finish the quest, which will reward you with the Frighten emote and the achievement “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” It is possible to repeat the Fate to earn more currency and purchase the other seasonal items like an Orchestration Roll and Furnishing, and with the items being rather cheap, it shouldn’t take long to get them all.

This event will run from March 27 until April 10, so you have enough time to do the quest and get this new emote before it ends.