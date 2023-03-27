How to get the Tonberry Glamour from the Hatching-tide event in FFXIV

Easter is approaching, and like most seasonal times of the year, Final Fantasy XIV has an EGG-cellent event for players to enjoy and earn some fancy rewards! This time, players can get a fancy new Glamour set modeled after the cute and slightly creepy Tonberry. Like most events in FFXIV, getting the season’s treats are pretty simple but require a few steps. This guide will give you the details on how you can get the Tonberry Glamour set in FFXIV.

Where to get the Tonberry Glamour in FFXIV

To get the Tonberry Glamour outfit, you’ll first need to complete the seasonal questline for the Hatching-tide event, which involves a couple of quests and a Fate that shouldn’t take too long to complete. Once you have done that, you’ll be able to talk to the Dreamer Egg Advocate at Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Old Gridania at (X:10.2, Y:9.1). This merchant will have each piece of the Glamour set available to buy for a special event currency called Special Midnight Archon Eggs. This currency is earned from the seasonal Fate you’ll have completed during the questline, meaning you’ll need to complete the Fate a few more times to collect enough to purchase the whole set.

The Fate is pretty simple to complete. All you’ll need to do is avoid being attacked by the enemies and collect as many Archon Eggs in the area as you can to hand into the NPC during the Fate before the timer runs out. For completing the Fate, you’ll get yourself some Special Midnight Archon Eggs. Like most Fates, you may need to wait for a little for it to start, but this shouldn’t be more than a few minutes. Each piece of the Glamour costs two eggs, so you’ll need ten to get the complete set.

In addition to the Tonberry Glamour, players can purchase a few more items with their egg currency, including the Pa-Paya Demastered Orchestrion Roll for three eggs, the Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement Furnishing for two eggs, and a stack of 10 Magicked Prism (Hatching-tide) for one egg.

This event will run from March 27 until April 10, so you have plenty of time to earn the currency to get this beady-eyed Glamour set.