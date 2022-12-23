How to get the Giannis Antetokounmpo skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is no stranger to the concept of having superstar athletes join the fray as Icon Series skins. Well, after winning two MVP awards, the NBA’s own Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned that very honor and is coming to Fortnite sooner than most expected. The Milwaukee Bucks forward will debut with two heroic outfits that pay homage to his upbringing as well as a myriad of matching accessories. Here’s how to the Giannis Antetokounmpo skin in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Giannis Antetokounmpo outfits in Fortnite

Like MrBeast before him, Giannis Antetokounmpo lands in Fortnite in the form of two Icon Series skins, both set to release in the Item Shop on December 24 at 7 PM ET. The standard Giannis skin features the sports star in a Bucks-colored vest that also has Nigerian tribal pattern options. Meanwhile, the Hoplite Giannis skin displays him in a Greek-themed armored suit with various Spartan helmet to choose from.

Although their V-Buck prices in the shop have not been announced yet, we do know that the skins will be accompanied by other Giannis-themed gear. For one, players will be able to also purchase matching wings for the skins and use them as either a Back Bling or Glider. Better yet, the shop will include a Spartan shield Back Bling and spear Harvesting Tool that go along with Hoplite Giannis.

Image via Epic Games

Related: How to get your Fortnite FTC refund

To celebrate Giannis’ long-awaited appearance, Fortnite has even launched the Giannis’ Dream Arena Creative map. The experience is a puzzle platformer where players will need to search the island’s clouds for gems which reward XP. However, there are still plenty of other ways to level up fast. Fortnite’s ongoing My Hero Academia crossover features a questline that tasks you with rescuing training dummies and sprinting with the Slap effect in return for thousands of XP and a few free cosmetics.