How to get the Heir Apparent Catalyst in Destiny 2

With the Heir Apparent once again up for grabs in Destiny 2, players will be happy to know that the Catalyst is also available. The Catalyst quest can only drop for you if you already have the Heir Apparent, so make sure you finish the quest to get it if you have not already done so.

Once you have the quest complete and the Heir Apparent is in your possession, it is time to start collect medals. Medals can be earned in various ways during the Guardian Games, and every time you hand them in, you have a chance of getting the Heir Apparent Catalyst.

Once you have the Catalyst quest, you will need to earn 50 Medals for the specific challenge to activate it. This means you will want to get the Catalyst as early as you can, as you won’t be able to finish this quest when the Guardian Games ends.

After that, you will need to complete 3 Contender Cards that can be purchased from Eva Levante for 100 Laurels each. Finally, you will need to collect 90 Competitive Spirit by getting kills with Machine Guns in the Daily Focus Playlist.

Once that is all done, you can get the Catalyst itself, and place it on the weapon. You will then need to get 700 kills, but these can be done outside of the Guardian Games, so you only need to focus on getting the first three steps completed before the event end in early May.

Once completed, the Catalyst will increase the strength of the Heir Apparent’s shield, and will also partially reload the magazine when the shield is destroyed. It will also generate Orbs on multikills, just like all other weapons with active catalysts on them.