How to get the Level Checker mount in Final Fantasy XIV

The Level Checker mount is one of the more difficult ones you can try unlocking in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll need to complete a handful of tasks before trying to get it, but it’s a worthwhile attempt if you’d like to add a unique mount to your collection. In this guide, we’re going to cover everything you need to do to get the Level Checker mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Level Check mount is only available if you can collect Chi Bolts, which drops off a Boss FATE spawn in Ultima Thule named Chi. You want to do a handful of things before attempting to summon this boss, and we recommend completing it with other players.

We recommend working your way through and completing the Endwalker Main Scenario Questline, making the next steps much easier. After you’ve done that, return to Ultima Thule and collect all of the Aether Currents within the region and unlock your flying mount.

With all of that finished, you can now focus on working through the FATEs in Ultima Thule and fast travel over to Base Omicron. There, if the FATEs are available, an NPC named N-0265 will activate the FATE for you, and you need to complete both of them. These FATEs appear around Base Omicron, so sticking around here doesn’t hurt if you want to wait for another player to activate them. They should have Omicron Recall in their name.

Unfortunately, Chi is on a 48-hour cooldown, so if it’s already been summoned within that timeframe, you may have to wait until those two FATEs spawn again, and you can complete them while Chi has a chance to spawn. If it doesn’t spawn, you’ll have to wait again until the opportunity arises again. You check Chi’s respawn timer for your server on various websites.

You need to collect 12 Chi Bolts to redeem them for a Level Checker. After you have the Chi Bolts, speak to Nesvaaz at Raz-at-Hand at coordinates (X:10.6, Y:10.0) to turn them in for your Level Checker.