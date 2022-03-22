How to get the Mythic Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Doing just about 36 damage every shot, the Mythic Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle is nothing but a superior weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The gun even comes with a 1.5x scope and 1.5x critical hit damage. Although, like Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle, players will need to obtain this weapon by taking out of the toughest NPCs on the island.

The Mythic Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle can only be picked up by defeating Doctor Slone in the new The Fortress location. Once there, you can find her inside of the mobile drill at the center of the POI. Though, if you struggle with seeing her, you can start a gun fight with one of the IO Guards nearby to have Slone come to you. We advise players first begin this boss battle by hopping into the tank parked in the back of the drill. Its missiles can knock down the several IO Guards in just one hit and can deplete Slone’s health bar rather quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be forewarned, Slone’s signature move is that she can clone herself two times over. However, these clones will only have a total of 300 health, compared to Slone’s 1,000 health. So, it may be difficult figuring out which is the real Slone, but laying damage into each should help identity her. Once they are defeated, only Slone will drop loot, that being the Mythic Burst Rifle, a Med-Kit, Gold, and AR ammo.

She is also NPC 24 on the Character Collection list in the Quest tab, so just getting close to Slone should added her to your collection.

Related: All boss locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2