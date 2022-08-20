How to get the Nemesis Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy

Simulacra in Tower of Fantasy are artificial recreations of the characters attached to the Weapons you’ll use in gameplay. Each has a story and a strength, with those like Samir and King focusing on DPS, Huma and Meryl on defense, and Cocoritter and Nemesis on Support. Nemesis and her weapon Venus are one of the most highly sought character/Weapon combos in Tower of Fantasy, thanks to her kit’s power and utility. Here’s how to get her.

Nemesis is currently limited

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get Nemesis during the launch period of Tower of Fantasy is through the limited event Rebirth of Clemency. Running for three weeks following the game’s worldwide launch, the event follows the same rules as the Standard Banner gacha system that uses Black and Gold Nuclei, except it has a unique currency — Red Nuclei — that it uses outside the standard pair. There are only two ways to get Red Nuclei: buying them with Dark Crystals or in premium currency limited item packs.

Every ten Red Nuclei you spend has a very small (up to just 2%) chance of awarding an SSR Weapon, and in the Rebirth of Clemency event, every SSR Weapon pulled has a 50% chance of being Nemesis. As you’re guaranteed an SSR weapon after 80 Red Nuclei spent on gacha pulls, at that point, you have a flat 50% chance at Nemesis.

If you’re unlucky and don’t get her at the 80 pity pull, you can continue pulling in Rebirth of Clemency to possibly get Nemesis again, or wait until you have 120 Flame gold and purchase her outright. You receive Flame gold is like Black gold: one for every Red Nuclei spent. If you max out your SR Weapons to six stars, every time you pull one, you get an additional Flame gold, which is up to an extra twelve Flame gold if you max out all SR Weapons before doing any pulls on the limited event banner.