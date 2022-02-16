How to get the Neutron Cannon weapon in No Man’s Sky

The Neutron Cannon is a weapon that was added to No Man’s Sky with the Sentinels Update. It’s a charged energy weapon with rapid-fire projectiles, allowing users to deal a lot of damage in a short space of time from any distance. This guide explains how to get your hands on the Neutron Cannon, so you can start decimating the local Sentinel population.

How to get the Neutron Cannon blueprint

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Neutron Cannon blueprint in The Anomaly. You need to visit the Multi-Tool Upgrades vendor, located in the marketplace, to your right as you make your way up to Nada and Polo. This vendor is on the right-hand side and offers a plethora of upgrades. You’ll see the Neutron Cannon blueprint on the second layer and must pay 250 Nanites to pick it up. To craft this upgrade for your Multi-Tool, you’ll need a Magnetic Resonator, 95 Magnetised Ferrite, and 1 Wiring Loom.

How to get the P-Field Compressor upgrade for the Neutron Cannon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Neutron Cannon, you can acquire the P-Field Compressor upgrade. This is a powerful upgrade that dramatically increases its operating power, allowing you to shoot projectiles at an even faster rate. You can pick the blueprint up from the same vendor in The Anomaly for 180 Nanites. To craft it, you need 120 Gold, 3 Microprocessors, and 1 Wiring Loom.