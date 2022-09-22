What the Power Preservation mod does in Destiny 2 and how to get it

The Power of Preservation mod is a Stasis mod in Destiny 2. It is a mod that can only be used in Stasis elemental helmets exclusively. Mods are potent perks and upgrades that can be used to augment your character builds for Destiny 2’s difficult content. Some of these mods only drop in a handful of locations, and Power Preservation is rare. This guide will explain what the Power Preservation mod does and how to get it in Destiny 2.

What the Power Preservation mod does in Destiny 2

Power Preservation is a Stasis mod that buffs your offensive-focused Super attacks. Power Preservation causes your Super final blows to create extra Orbs of Power for your allies. Orbs of Power are used to help other Guardians extensively fill their super meters much quicker. They’re also necessary to take advantage of Charged with Light mods.

This mod only fits into Stasis elemental helmets and will require three energy to equip. Despite being a Stasis mod, it will also buff supers from the other subclasses.

How to find the Power of Preservation mod in Destiny 2

To find the Power of Preservation mod in Destiny 2, you must travel to the Black Armory warden herself, Ada-1. She sells a rotating selection of rare mods from previous seasons and expansions. At every daily reset, Ada-1 will rotate her collection of armor mods.

Power of Preservation can appear in her shop, and it will cost you 10,000 Glimmer if you want to purchase it yourself. This mod is rare, so the only way to ensure you don’t miss it is to head to the Tower after each daily reset and check her inventory.

Take advantage of this powerful mod to create a surplus of Orbs of Power that can fuel your fireteam through any challenge Destiny 2 offers.