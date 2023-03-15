How to get the Rengoku sword in Blox Fruits

The Rengoku sword is one of the most iconic swords in Blox Fruits, being inspired by the flame hashira. Getting this sword is much easier than other swords, and you can get it in the second sea. This Blox Fruits guide will help you get the Rengoku sword.

Rengoku Sword location in Blox Fruits

You can find the Rengoku sword at the Ice Castle in the second sea. However, you can’t just pick it up and start using it. The blade is locked inside a chest. You need to get the Hidden Key for the chest, and once you have that, you can unlock it. You can find this chest behind the wall on the right side of the stairs inside the main castle. This is also where you fight the ice admiral.

How to get the Hidden Key

If you don’t have the Hidden Key, there are two ways to get it. The best method is killing the Awkaned Ice Admiral inside the castle. He has up to a 15% chance of dropping the key when you kill him. However, killing the admiral is difficult, especially if you are lower level. This is where the second method comes in: killing the NPCs on the island.

The NPCs that drop the key are Snow Lurkers and Arctic Warriors, and you can find them outside the castle in the main island area. They have up to a 1% of dropping the Hidden Key, which is extremely low, but killing 15 to 30 of them should give you the same 15% chance as the admiral. Still, you will have better luck with the admiral because the game works that way. If your level is low or luck is not working with the admiral, the NPCs are an excellent way to grind for the key.