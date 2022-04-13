How to get the Selective Amnesia legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Bring out your inner Sonic the Hedgehog and start moving as fast as you can. The Selective Amnesia armor makes it so your damage is based on your movement speed. The faster you move, the more damage you deal. This effect only happens when you receive non-elemental damage from an enemy. During this time, you will also catch on fire and leave a fire trail wherever you go. Mix this with the Stabbomancer’s increased movement speed skills and you will be flying around the Wonderlands with blinding speed. Here is how you can get the Selective Amnesia legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This armor, like most of the legendary items in the game, is considered a world drop. That means that it can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and Lucky Dice. Despite there being so many areas that you can get this item from, it can be hard to obtain. Luckily, you get a free one as part of the campaign and you can farm it from a specific enemy as well.

You get this legendary armor for completing the last quest of the campaign before the epilogue. The quest you need to complete to get this armor is Fatebreaker. Don’t worry if you don’t get the exact one you want, you can also farm it when you complete the game as well. The boss you will be farming for this armor is the Dragon Lord himself. He can be found at the top of the Fearamid and is the final boss of the game. Defeating this boss isn’t easy and you will want to bring weapons with fire, cryo, shock, and poison, elements to deal with all of his health bars. Make sure to increase your Loot Luck stat as well before farming for this legendary armor. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding the Lucky Dice around the world and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. If you want to take it a step further, you can also fight the Dragon Lord on higher Chaos Levels to increase your Loot Luck even more.