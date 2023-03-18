How to get the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 currently has a special St. Patrick’s Day-themed event going on in both the Warzone and DMZ. One of the special items you can find during this event is the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. What makes this weapon so special and unique is that is a one-shot rifle, meaning you can get one-shot kills with this sniper. So, with that in mind, here is how you can get the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2.0

To find the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2.0, you need to find the end of the rainbow present in the game. You will be able to spot the rainbow looking up into the sky. The rainbow will be available in both the Warzone and the DMZ maps, Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. They are pretty hard to miss as they’ll be shining bright.

After you spot the rainbow, you will have to follow the rainbow to its end where there will be a few gold containers. These gold containers are essentially a tribute to the St. Patrick’s Day legend of finding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. When you get close to the end of the rainbow, you will be notified about weapons containers nearby. That should be enough to understand that you are in the vicinity. The containers are mainly located in areas with a lot of AI enemies. You also have to be careful of players who are trying to find the gold containers as well.

The gold containers are generally located high up in buildings, so you’ll have to do a bit of searching. If you are lucky you will find the golden containers untouched with the Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle waiting for you.

Interacting with the gold containers will give you a lot of cash and essential equipment like armor, self-revive kits, and more. In there you will also find a gold and green-themed Shillelagh Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. There is only one Shillelagh sniper rifle in every match of Warzone and DMZ, so you’ll have to be quick to obtain it. If you find the gold containers but not the Shillelagh, then that means another player has taken it.

It is also important to know that you cannot exfil with this powerful one-shot variant of the Victus XMR in DMZ. If you do exfil it, you’ll receive the standard variant of the Victus XMR.