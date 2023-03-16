How to get the Shuriken in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a lot of new content during Season 2 including a lot of weapons. One of the weapons added during this was the Shuriken, a lethal equipment for players to use in combat. It is essentially a throwing star that does quite a lot of damage to enemies. Here is how you can get and use the Shuriken in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Related: How to unlock the Crossbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to unlock the Shuriken in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

The Shuriken can only be used in the Resurgence Mode in Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0. As such, it is not available in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or in the DMZ mode. They can be found as loot in various containers around the Ashika Island map. They are pretty rare so players will have to search for them quite a bit, but as Ashika Island island is a small map, it won’t take a lot of time.

Related: How to find and see Combat Records and leaderboard stat trackers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Call of Duty blog post about Season 2 Reloaded says that the Shuriken will not be available to use in custom loadouts until after Season 2 ends. That means players will likely be able to use the Shuriken in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer in Season 3, which may be in mid-to-late April.

When it does arrive it might be available instantly or have to be unlocked via in-game challenges, Battle Pass, or bundles. Several new contents like the Winds of Ash camo and the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle have to be unlocked via in-game challenges and bundles. So, there is a high probability that the Shuriken will also need to be unlocked the same way.