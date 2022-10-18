There are multiple minions you can find in Final Fantasy XIV, and these adorable companions can join you while you explore the game. If you’ve worked your way through the game enough, you can drop them off on your Sanctuary Island to allow them to explore the area. The Sponge Silkie is one of these minions; you can add them to your collection. This guide covers how to get the Sponge Silkie minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Sponge Silkie minion in Final Fantasy XIV

The Sponge Silkie has a chance to drop while you are exploring The Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon, which consists of three versions: the variant, the criterion dungeon, and then the Savage criterion dungeon. We recommend focusing on the variant and the criterion versions of this dungeon. There’s a possible chance you will not receive this minion by completing this dungeon, as it is a possible reward, so you may need to go through it multiple times before it drops.

Before you can queue for the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon, you must unlock it. You can do this by completing the final Main Scenario Quest in the Endwalker expansion and then making your way to Old Sharlayan. From there, proceed south, and go to coordinates (X: 11.9, Y: 13.3), and you will find an NPC named Osmon. Speak with them, and then speak with Shallow Moor, standing next to Osmon. Shallow Moor will give you access to a quest called A Key to the Past, taking you through the variant Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon.

You only need to complete it once to unlock the chance to complete it again. You can complete it by yourself or go with a dungeon party and treat it like a traditional encounter. If you’re looking to unlock the criterion dungeon by speaking with Osmon in Old Sharlayan after completing A Key to the Past, and the criterion dungeon will immediately unlock.