As you progress through Fallout 76, you will find various weapons and armor that will help you survive in the wasteland that is Appalachia. One of the best early-game weapons that you can potentially get your hands on and build is the submachine gun. This fast-firing weapon is perfect for shredding through ghouls and scorched early on in the game. This guide will show you how to get the submachine gun plans in Fallout 76.

Where to find the submachine gun plans in Fallout 76

There are a lot of different weapons in Fallout 76 but one of the better early-game ones is the submachine gun. Luckily, it is a pretty easy weapon to find and build when you are at a low level. Enemies, especially scorched, have a decent chance of dropping a submachine gun. Of course, if you want to build one yourself, you are going to need to obtain the plans. The plans, on the other hand, are a little more difficult to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few ways that you can get the plans for the submachine gun. The first of which is by searching containers around the map. Containers in the Savage Divide and Toxic Valley are the only ones that can drop the plans so make sure you are searching in the right area. Many of the enemies in these areas have a chance of dropping the plans as well. Treasure maps can also reveal containers that contain the plans.

Related: How to get High Radiation Fluids in Fallout 76

Other means of obtaining the submachine gun plans include:

Completing the patrol duty event

Completing daily op missions

Finding the plans on objects around the Savage Divide and Toxic Valley

If you aren’t in the mood to grind for these plans or go searching for them, you can also purchase them from other players and a few NPC vendors. The Responders Vendor in Whitespring, Vendor Bot Chad in Camden Park, Vendor Bot Greg in Grafton, and a few train station vendors have a chance of selling these plans. Once you have the plan, you will need the gunsmith perk ranked up to level two to be able to build it. With a good weapon like this, you will finally be able to kill some radscorpions.