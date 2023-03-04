The wasteland of Fallout 76 is filled with various materials that you can gather and use for all sorts of crafting projects. One of the various materials you can find in Appalachia is High Radiation Fluid. This highly-toxic material is used to help you branch into a whole new realm of crafting; the world of flux crafting. Of course, this material isn’t easy to get your hands on. This guide will show you how to get High Radiation Fluids in Fallout 76.

Where to find High Radiation Fluids in Fallout 76

Crafting is one of the biggest parts of Fallout 76. From the beginning of the game, you will be crafting your own weapons, armor, and even legendary items. Some items cannot be crafted normally and require materials that are a bit harder to obtain. Late-game items require different forms of Stable Flux to make. Obtaining this precious resource, however, is much easier said than done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get High Radiation Fluids, you need to learn how to drop a nuke. Dropping a nuke irradiates an area for a long period of time and enhances not only the flora in an area but the enemies as well. To drop a nuke, you need to gather the necessary code pieces and access one of the bunkers around the map. Once the nuke goes off, you will need to make your way into the drop zone and get ready for a fight.

Enemies that spawn in a nuke zone all have a chance to drop High Radiation Fluids and it is the only way to obtain the item unless you purchase it from another player. High Radiation Fluids can be used to make Stable Flux if you happen to have collected Flux inside the nuked area as well. Stable Flux is needed for items like mutation serums, ultracite ammo, power armor pieces, and more. Just make sure you don’t get mutated in the process.