How to get the Tattered Field Jacket in Fallout 76

One of the best parts of Fallout 76 is the ability to customize the look of your character using tons of cosmetic items that you find throughout your journey. There are a lot of different clothing options for you to choose from to change your outfit, under armor, and even your hat. One of the more coveted cosmetic items you can find is the Tattered Field Jacket. This item is highly sought after thanks to it being extremely rare. Good luck with your search.

How to get the Tattered Field Jacket

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a handful of quests that you can complete that can all reward you with the Tattered Field Jacket upon completion. Each of these missions takes place in The Mire region. This is the region on the far right side of the map that is marked by a dark green landscape. Keep in mind that this region is very dangerous and you should avoid traveling here until later in the game. The following missions can reward the cosmetic item:

Idle Explosives

Always Vigilant

Play Time

Heart of the Swamp

Queen of the Hunt

Irrational Fear

Waste Not

It’s a Trap

Related: How to get a Secret Service Helmet in Fallout 76

Each of these missions is a daily quest so you can repeat them each day if you don’t end up getting the item you are looking for. It may take a while to obtain the jacket since each of these missions has a 0.0625% chance of dropping it.

How to change your clothes in Fallout 76

If you happen to be new to the game and still gathering clothes for your character to wear. You can change your clothes by using your Pip-Boy. To equip a clothing item, bring up your Pip-Boy and bring up the items menu. From there, scroll over to the apparel section and select the clothing items you want your character to wear. You can equip something to your torso, head, and back as well as something for under armor. Keep in mind that the underarm will get covered up by any other clothing you put on.