How to get the Thorn Armor in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is a game where you will want to use anything and everything to your advantage to help you survive in the wild lands of Appalachia. While you could stick with standard armor that increases your resistance, you could get some specialty armor. The Thorn Armor is one of the special armor sets you can obtain that gives you bonuses for wearing the complete set. Of course, you need to get your hands on it first. This guide covers how you can get the Thorn Armor in Fallout 76.

How to get the Thorn Armor

The Thorn Armor in Fallout 76 looks exactly like the Solar Armor. It is also found in the same place. If you want to get your hands on the Thorn Armor, you will need to purchase it from either Regs or Minerva. Unfortunately, that isn’t something you will be able to do right away. You will first need to complete the Wastelanders questline. Once that is done, you can travel to Vault 79 to talk to Regs and purchase the armor from him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to spend Gold Bullion in order to get the Thorn Armor. The cost of the armor is as follows:

Thorn Armor Chest – 1,000 Gold Bullion

Thorn Armor Left and Right Arms – 750 Gold Bullion each

Thorn Armor Left and Right Legs – 750 Gold Bullion each

Overall, you will end up spending 2,500 Gold Bullion if you want to get your hands on the full armor set. doing so will grant you a bonus ability that makes it so both melee targets and melee attackers take bleed damage. This is a valuable ability if you want something to help you deal more damage.

Related: How to get Gold Bullion in Fallout 76

If you want to purchase the Thorn Armor from Minerva, you will need to keep track of her weekly visits. She isn’t guaranteed to have the armor, but she will usually sell it for cheaper than Regs if she happens to have it in her inventory. You can also check back when she is having her Big Sale which happens once a month.