As you make your way across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76, you will come across many crafting materials. Over the course of the game, you will learn how to craft your own weapons and armor as well as apply mods to them to make them stronger. If you hope to craft these items, you will need to get your hands on some screws. Loose Screws, as they are referred to in the game, aren’t the easiest crafting item to find. This guide will show you the best places to find screws in Fallout 76.

The best places to find screws in Fallout 76

Before we get into the best places to find screws, it is important for you to know what items you will want to look out for. Aside from being found in small boxes labeled Loose Screws, you can find screws in the following items:

Accordion

Acoustic Guitar

Banjo

Clipboard

Desk Fan

Flute

Giddyup Buttercup and all of the pieces

Globe

Handcuffs

Harmonica

Hot Plate

New Toy Truck

Pepper Mill

Portable Fuel Tank

Assaultron Head

Silver Locket

Steel Guitar

Toy Cars

Trumpet

Typewriter

Violin

As you can see, there are a fair number of items that have screws in them that you can salvage. There are also a good number of locations that you can check to find these items.

Abandoned Waste Dump

One of the best areas to search for screws is the Abandoned Bog Town in the Cranberry Bog. This location is found in the southeastern part of the map along the road next to the highway 65 sign. This area is a workshop that you can claim for easy travel to and from it. In this area, go to the top floor of the tallest building. Here, you will find a room with a bunch of desk fans just waiting to be picked up and scrapped.

Fort Defiance

In the mountains next to the Cranberry Bog section of the map, you will find the asylum called Fort Defiance. There isn’t a specific part of this building that you will want to check for items because the whole fort is filled to the brim with various items that contain screws. You will also get a fair amount of steel in this area which is great for crafting weapons.

Vault-Tec University

Go back to school by heading to Vault-Tec University. This location is found in the heart of Morgantown and is easy to reach by new players. Vault-Tec University, Like Fort Defiance, is filled with various items that can be scrapped for screws. You can also find a gym with a good number of barbells that you can scrap to get steel and lead.