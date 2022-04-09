How to get the Throwable Hole in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Have you ever wanted to act like a cartoon character? Have you ever wanted to live in a world where you can throw a gun and create a magical hole on the ground? You should get the Throwable Hole legendary SMG. When you reload this weapon, you throw it out and it turns into a magical hole that pulls enemies in. Perfect for dealing with large groups of enemies and controlling the battlefield. If you throw a second gun into the hole, it makes it even bigger, causing more chaos than ever before. Here is how you can get the Throwable Hole in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get your hands on the Throwable Hole for a long time. In fact, you will have to beat the game before you can see this legendary weapon grace the loot piles on your screen. This is because you can only obtain this weapon from the Chaos Chamber. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, the Choas Chamber is a randomized dungeon that you can go through to get loot. Each run has a minimum of one miniboss and one regular boss that you have seen throughout the campaign.

The Throwable Hole has a chance to drop from anything inside the Chaos Chamber. In other words, it can drop from normal enemies, minibosses, bosses, and the chest at the end of your run. The best way to farm for this weapon is to spend all of your crystals from the Chaos Chamber on the SMG rabbit statue at the end in the loot room. This will give you the greatest chance of receiving the weapon because it limits your loot down to only SMGs. To help you out even further, increasing your Loot Luck stat will give you a better chance at getting legendary items inside the Chaos Chamber. You can also get better loot by increasing the Chaos Level that you are currently on.