How to get the Well Rounded Emote in Fortnite

Although only listed as Rare, the Well Rounded Emote in Fortnite is an excellent dance to have in your locker collection. It consists of skins rotating and doing The Robot while techno music plays in the background. This sort of constant movement even makes it perfect for dodging long-range attacks. In sum, the dance is certainly worth losing some V-Bucks over, but it doesn’t come around as often as you’d think.

The Well Rounded Emote first came to the battle royale in Chapter 2 Season 2’s Item Shop for the surprisingly low cost of 500 V-Bucks. Despite this, it has only appeared in the shop’s rotation eight times, with the last being on March 9, 2022. Previously, the cosmetic was away from the Item Shop for almost 17 months, as its second to last appearance was in October 2020.

However, this long streak of disappearing may not happen again. After its debut, Well Rounded went on to be in the shop at least once a month in the six months that followed. So, it is possible it continues that pattern this time around, but its next release date has not been confirmed.

