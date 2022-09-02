How to get the Whistle in the Dark in Fallout 76

There are a fair number of weapons that you can get your hands on as you progress through Fallout 76. While there are a good number of standard weapons you will find, there is also some that stick out thanks to them having special names and abilities. Whistle in the Dark is one of those rare weapons that you can craft. Unfortunately, it may take you a very long time to be able to do so. Nevertheless, this guide covers how you can get your hands on the Whistle in the Dark in Fallout 76.

How to get the Whistle in the Dark

The Whistle in the Dark is a special assault rifle that sticks out thanks to its bright orange and yellow paint job. This weapon was originally added to the game during the Nuclear Winter update. During this time, you were only able to obtain the weapon by playing Nuclear Winter. Nowadays, you need to complete the Daily Ops mission to obtain the plans for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Daily Ops mission can be found by going to the map. The icon for it appears in the lower-left corner of the map screen. Completing the Daily Ops mission will give you a chance of obtaining various rare rewards. It is recommended that you complete the mission with friends to better your chances of completing the mission within the time limit.

If you manage to get the plans for the weapon, you can craft it at any weapons workbench around the map. The Whistle in the Dark assault rifle comes with the same bonuses each time you craft it. These bonuses are:

Increased damage at night

+50% VATS hit chance

+1 Perception

The weapon also comes equipped with various attachments that help increase the damage and range of the weapon as well as a suppressor to help keep you hidden during stealth.