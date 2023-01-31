How to get the White Mask of Varre in Elden Ring

There are dozens of fascinating NPCs in Elden Ring, but few are as unsettling as the white-robed, blood-loving White-Faced Varre. The first NPC to greet you when you exit the starting area, Varre always has an all-knowing, watchful vibe about him. Now, if you want to emulate that energy by playing fashion Souls with his mask, you’re in luck. There are several routes you can take to get the White Mask of Varre, but they all surround the Lake of Blood.

How to get to The Lake of Blood

There are two ways to get to The Lake of Blood: finish White-Faced Varre’s questline or head to a portal in the western side of the Consecrated Snowfield.

To do it Varre’s way, find him first at The First Steps Grace in Limgrave, and later at the Rose Church in Liurnia. If you appease Varre on all his quests, he’ll give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Varre says you should only use it when Lord Mohg calls upon you, but he never will. Instead, travel to Lord Mohg’s realm whenever you wish.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the flip side, if you’re uninterested in the blood of maidens, head to the Western side of the Consecrated Snowfield. From there, adventure into the Yelough Anix Ruins. You’ll find a portal by the cliffside that will also take you to Mohg’s bloody palace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find the White Mask of Varre

Though many players consider White-Faced Varre unpleasant and would happily kill him for a cool mask, White Mask Varre himself does not drop a White Mask once defeated. The only enemies that drop this coveted item are other White Masks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So, to find them, head to Mohg’s realm and then into the Lake of Blood. If you spend enough time exploring and wandering around the crow side of the lake, you’ll notice White Masks will begin to invade you. Luckily for you, they aren’t very difficult enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As long as you stay in this area, White Masks will continue to invade. Farm them until they drop the White Mask. Then, you’ll be able to cosplay as Varre and drive other players crazy by calling them lambkin.