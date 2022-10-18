The Wow emote is available in Final Fantasy XIV, allowing you to show your character bright up in surprise. You can use this in multiple situations, such as while you’re waiting for a dungeon to portion, or if you’re roleplaying with your friends. It’s a cosmetic item you can use on your character, but it is something you will need to unlock. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV

The only way to earn the Wow emote is if you earn enough Sil’dihn Potsherds. These are available as a reward as you complete the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon, and it’s available to all players who have completed the Endwalker campaign and have a character with a level 90 Job. The quest to unlock this dungeon, A Key to the Past, will be required. You can find A Key to the Past quest by visiting Old Sharlayan and speaking with the character named Osmon at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:13.3), and you will then find Shallow Moor, who will provide you with the quest.

Related: How to unlock Manderville Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

The variant dungeons will have multiple routes for you to explore. We recommend taking each of the three paths to find everything available, and the routes available allow you to explore a unique portion of the scenario each time. You do have the option of completing these dungeons by yourself or with a party of players.

Upon finishing each boss encounter in this dungeon, you will receive Sil’dihn Potsherds for your time, and you can turn those resources in to earn the Wow emote. You will need to receive nine Sil’dihn Potsherds to receive the emote. To exchange this currency for the reward, you must make your way to Trisassant in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:13.3).