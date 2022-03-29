How to get the Zoe Clash skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has certainly had its share of excellent anime-inspired skins, but most have usually required a high level on the Battle Pass or a steep amount of V-Bucks. This isn’t the case with the charming Zoe Clash, a female character that rocks sleek black and white sportswear. Instead, she is one of the cheapest, yet well-designed skins that most players will find hard to pass up.

Zoe Clash is a part of the Mainframe Break Pack, a starter bundle that also includes 600 V-Bucks, her Sgt. Shiba Back Bling, Beep and Boop Pickaxe, and Sticker ‘Em Up weapon Wrap. Like starter bundles before it, this pack can only be purchased with real currency, costing a relatively low $3.99. The pack can be obtained directly from the Item Shop’s Special Offers tab, but some players have reported it missing the shop. If this happens to be the case for you, it can also be found on your platform’s digital storefront.

As Zoe Clash is debuting from a starter bundle, she unfortunately won’t be sold separately in the Item Shop at any point in time. Additionally, this Mainframe Break Pack is expected to leave the shop shortly after the start of the next season, so those planning to buy it shouldn’t hold out too long. Although a start date has not been announced, Chapter 3 Season 2 is currently set to end on June 3.

