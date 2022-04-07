How to get to Cascadas de Agua Azul in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time driving through Mexico in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to come across landmarks that can be found across the region. Some of these landmarks must be visited in order to complete various Accolades. Others, on the other hand, might be part of Weekly Playlist challenges. One such landmark is the Cascadas de Agua Azul, which is Spanish for “Blue Waterfalls.”

So, how can you find the Cascadas de Agua Azul in Forza Horizon 5? It shouldn’t be too tough, but you will need to know where to look.

First off, head inland if, for some reason, you are currently at or near the western or eastern coastline of the map. Cascadas de Agua Azul can be found in the southern part of the Forza Horizon 5 world map. This landmark is to the north of the Horizon Wilds outpost, and to the west of Gran Pantano.

The waterfalls are in the jungle area of Mexico, and you’ll probably get a bit more familiar with this part of the map upon entering and completing the Jungle Expedition. Cascadas de Agua Azul is to the south and west of the spot where this Forza Horizon 5 expedition takes place.