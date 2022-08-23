How to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Treasure Coordinates will be a major currency you acquire throughout your time in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder. You will need it if you want to learn about Buried Treasure, tracking it down as you explore the solar system, seeking out the many pirates rampaging in the stars. With enough Treasure Coordinates, you can track down where they’ve hidden their loot and take it for yourselves. This guide covers how to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

Where to find Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2

Treasure Coordinates are available in different ways from Map Fragments. You need both to bring to your Captain Atlas and track down the buried treasure you use to start Expeditions. When finding Treasure Coordinates, you must participate in one of many activities in Destiny 2. You can complete Vanguard Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, or Ketchcrash activities. These are more of the notable things you will want to do to spend time acquiring Treasure Coordinates and adding them to your collection.

You can refer to your Captain’s Atlas in your quest board to see how many you already have and how much more you need before you unlock another buried treasure location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first begin Season of Plunder, you will have a Basic Treasure map. The requirement to unlock that map and go to the next location will appear next to the icon on your Captain’s Atlas. By completing this, or any other Treasure Map, you will receive Plundered Umbral Energy, along with seasonal gear. For the Basic Treasure Map, you will receive Plundered Umbral Energy and Expedition gear for completing it.

When you have enough Plundered Umbra Energy, visit the Star Chart at the H.E.L.M to unlock Umbral Engrams. This will give you access to more Season of Plunder loot and increase your Light Level.