How to Get & Use the Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 keeps on dropping both stealthy and rowdy loot for us to either blow each other up or sneak up on each other. Funnily enough, it’s the louder weapons that actually let you be the most stealthy.

I’m not here to pass judgment on the Fortnite weapons for this season, though. My purpose has more to do with that heavy machine conveniently tucked away in a business briefcase. You may look like you’re heading into a 12-story building to give a PowerPoint presentation of your life. But whoever lets that thought cloud their judgment of your shooting capabilities is a fool. This business briefcase holds the power to gun down all of your enemies in its interior. In this guide, I’ll help you get and use the Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Get Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Business Turret can be found in Floor Loot and Chests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. This is an epic item that spawns pretty frequently, so you won’t run into any trouble finding it during your matches.

I found two pretty close to each other in a northwest villa near Snooty Steppes. This wasn’t even a named location, nor was it marked gold as a hotspot. Still, the fact that two Business Turrets spawned so close to each other as floor loot suggests you’ll get to try your hand with this new Fortnite item soon enough.

How to Use a Business Turret in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 (& Best Uses)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got your hands on a Business Turret in Fortnite, press the aim key or button, choose where you want it to be deployed and press the shoot trigger to effectively place it anywhere on the map.

Related: What Are Golden POIs In Fortnite OG? Fortnite Hotspots Explained

The Business Turret will scan the area nearby and shoot any enemies that dare get close to it. It’s the perfect item to go with your Solid Snake skin in Fortnite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re done using the Business Turret, you can actually pick it up. It’s an infinite, portable death machine you can take anywhere with you. As long as you want to waste a hot bar slot with it, that is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as I picked up the Business Turret, I thought to myself. “Cool. Now, in which scenario will this actually work?”

Soon after, a pack of gunmen strolled down the mountain and threatened to gun me down. I was, of course, trying to scoop up a tower with ammo and supplies, so this was pretty annoying. Instead of taking the gunmen myself, I just placed the Business Turret in Fortnite and took care of the lootin’ while my turret did the shootin’. It’s perfect for taking down AI enemies that are usually in one specific spot, like the bosses.