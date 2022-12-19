How to get Vermeer’s Paintbrush in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is full of world quests that you can stumble upon while exploring the vast world of Teyvat. For example, you can find the world quest Luhua Landscape in the Liyue region, where Vermeer the artist asks for your help to find his supplies and his inspiration. If you’re having trouble with this quest, then this guide will explain how to solve the first portion of the quest — how to find Vermeer’s brushes in Genshin Impact.

Where are Vermeer’s paintbrushes in Genshin Impact

At the beginning of the Luhua Landscape quest in Genshin Impact, Vermeer will first ask you to find his paintbrushes and painting supplies. There are two of them to find in total before you’re able to progress in the quest. To help you out in finding them, Vermeer provides you with two sketches of landscapes he’s been working on. These provide the location where to look for his paintbrushes. One is rendered in color, while the other is black and white.

Though you can use the pictures Vermeer provides to find them, it’s easier if you go to the locations that we have marked on the map. Those two locations around the Luhua Pool are where you will find the two piles of painting supplies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the first set of painting supplies, teleport to the Guili Ruins waypoint. From there, head northwest towards the cliff overlooking the Luhua Pool. You’ll find the supplies near the corner of a ruined wall section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the second set of painting supplies, teleport to the Luhua Pool waypoint — it’s the one on the west bank. You only have to go east for a short distance while following the cliff edge, and you’ll easily find the painting supplies leaning against a rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve gathered them all, return to Vermeer to give him his paintbrushes and supplies, and he will then progress you to the next step of the Luhua Landscape world quest.