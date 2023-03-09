How to get Virginia Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you won’t always feel alone as you’ll be able to find companions to help you out. While Kelvin is the first companion you get in the game, you can unlock Virginia after making a bit of progress. This woman has three legs and arms, and can defend your base from any attacking cannibals. You can also find outfits for Virginia at different spots. To help you get one of them, we’ve put together a guide on how to get Virginia a Leather Suit in Sons of the Forest.

Virginia Leather Suit location in Sons of the Forest

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about exploring dark caves or fighting multiple enemies for the Leather Suit. The developers were kind enough to keep it out in the open with no enemies nearby, just like the Winter Jacket. To get the suit, you must go to the location in the image below towards the northwestern side of the map. This is close to the Food and Dining bunker. Depending on where you start, the journey can be long, so keeping some snacks and a flask full of water in your inventory will be wise.

After reaching the location, look around for a helicopter. Once spotted, go to its left side, and you’ll be able to pick up the Leather Suit from there. Now, your next step is to find Virginia. If you have put a GPS locator on her, you can track her easily. Otherwise, try looking for her around your base. After locating her, go near Virginia and hold the ‘E’ key. Now, select the Leather Suit you just picked up from the helicopter and give it to Virginia. She will immediately put it on.

It is important to remember that changing Virginia’s outfit does not mean the old one will disappear. Instead, it will be added to your inventory, and you can use it later.