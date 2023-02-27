Your Destiny 2 Year in Review is a selection of statistics about you as a Destiny 2 player that Bungie sends out once per year. Usually, these come out just ahead of the next major expansion. This guide explains how to get your Destiny 2 Year in Review and where to find it if you missed it.

How do you get your Destiny 2 Year in Review?

Image via Bungie

To get your Destiny 2 Year in Review, you need to ensure that your email settings allow for it. These are the settings in your Bungie account. You need to sign up with the email address you want to receive your Destiny 2 Year in Review to, or change it to that, and ensure you verify it when prompted to. You must also tick the two boxes allowing Bungie to send you news, updates, and Bungie news emails because your Destiny 2 Year in Review falls into that Bungie news category.

When you sign up for your Bungie account, you can link it to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, GOG, or Steam account. This will link it to the email you use on those services, so make sure you sign up with the dominant service where you play Destiny 2. This will make life much easier when signing into the website in the future.

As we mentioned, you’ll generally get your Destiny 2 Year in Review email at the start of the year, just before the next big expansion drops. At the time of writing, this expansion is Lightfall. If you can’t see the email, try searching in your junk folders for #destiny2yearinreview. In Gmail, we’ve found that this gets automatically sorted into the Promotions label, so double-check there as well.

What is Destiny 2 Year in Review?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Destiny 2 Year in Review is a list of the statistics of your time in Destiny 2 over the past year. It shows you which classes you played most of the time, what your favorite Exotics were, which Emblems you favor, and where you’ve spent most of your time across Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible. It also shows you which seasons you engaged with most. For example, ours showed that we played the game most for Season of Plunder over any other in that same year.