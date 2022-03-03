How to grind Bars in Fortnite Chapter 3

If there’s one thing that makes the world go round, it’s money, and that’s no different in Fortnite Chapter 3. Bars, while they’re far from the only currency players will need to run in the Fortnite rat race for, it is the most commonly used in-game and stacking those bricks is one of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 13 challenges.

Along with the rest of this week’s challenges, Fortnite players will have to shoot, strafe, and build their way to a nice little collection of 300 bars to get 25,000 XP. This will total out to 225,000 XP once they’ve made it out the other side of complete all the Week 13 quest and challenges.

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5, bars function as an immediate in-game currency that can be picked up on the map and are used for buying weapons and other goods during the battle royal. Bars themselves come in small, medium, and large stacks that are dropped when opponents fall, chests are busted open, and when quests or bounties are complete.

While players will naturally end up picking up bars during any typical match, the best way for anyone to maximize their bar output is to start smashing away at safes and cash registers. AI characters in the world and the bounty board may also give out bounties and quests which will also net the player bars.