Herba Mystica is a critical item you’ll need in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They are your gateway to making some of the best sandwiches in the Paldea region, but acquiring any of the five of the Herba Mystica takes a reasonable amount of time. There are a handful of ways you can go through this process and properly grind it out. Here’s what you need to know about how to grind Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to quickly farm Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to focusing on Tera Raids. Because you’re likely focusing on these already with your character, we recommend going through the daily Tera Raids offered to your local game. There should be several five and six-star raids on the map for you to find across the map. You want to make sure to hunt after those daily, and they reset every day at midnight in your local time zone.

Some specific Pokémon have a better chance of dropping Herba Mystica and certain ones. Although there is no guaranteed way to acquire these ingredients, particular Pokémon have a better opportunity. We’ve listed out some of the best Pokémon that have a better chance of dropping Herba Mystica, and we’ve listed out the best Pokémon that drop each type. You have Sweet Herba Mystica, Salty Herba Mystica, Sour Herba Mystica, Bitter Herba Mystica, and Spicy Herba Mystica. Try to go after those raids more than others. The same goes for looking for online battles.

Once you’ve gone through the ones in your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game, the next step is to seek them out in other games. You can attempt to join Tera Raids online and see if anyone is looking for further assistance in these battles. This is a good way to find Herba Mystica beyond your game.

Although you can go after five and six-star raids yourself, we don’t recommend it because these can incredibly difficult. If you are confident and have proven you can complete these raids using your Pokémon, you can turn off online mode and choose to reset your Nintendo Switch’s time. You want to set it minutes before midnight of a new day, and when the clock naturally goes over, more Tera Raids will spawn in your game. You want to make sure you do this while offline.