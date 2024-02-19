How to Hit an Opponent While Not Looking in Fortnite TMNT

Recommended Videos

Not looking at explosions is one thing, but dealing damage while not looking at my enemy in Fortnite sounds nearly impossible.

I’d love to tell you Fortnite is a simple game. You jump in, do your battle royales, LEGO Fortnite crafts, and whatever it is you do on those mid Rock Band and Rocket League knockoffs. But after obsessively playing it since last year, I’ve discovered Epic Games has got a knack for devising weirdly complicated quests. Whether it’s a weekly quest begging you to touch (inevitably virtual) grass or spinning both in the air and on foot, these kinds of quests always leave me puzzled.

I came for the looting and shooting with anime skins, not to solve questy riddles. I’m a sucker for that green tick in my weeklies section, so here’s how to hit an opponent while not looking in Fortnite.

Fortnite TMNT: How to Hit an Opponent While Not Looking

The best way to hit an opponent while not looking in Fortnite is to throw a Cluster Clinger at them and look away while the explosions consume their HP or shields.

Cluster Clingers are those uncommon green plunger bombs you’ve probably seen lying around, but rarely pick up. While they can be found as floor loot and inside chests, the quickest way to get a Cluster Clinger is to drop down in the Underground HQ, arguably one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. Inside, you’ll find Jonesy, who’ll not only gift you some Shields but also offer Cluster Clingers in exchange for 200 gold bars. Ideally, you’ll want to throw these outside the Underground HQ to avoid soaking up some of your own bomb damage, but if the occasion arises, just go for it. In fact, you could probably aggro Jonesy just for the sake of it and complete this quest.

To complete the Fortnite TMNT quest asking to hit an opponent while not looking, throw the Cluster Clinger at either an enemy, and as soon as it lands on the floor or the opponent’s body, look away. Now, cool guys don’t look at explosions, but smart guys take cover quickly to minimize the chances of getting killed.

An alternative way to complete this TMNT quest in Fortnite is to hit someone with your car while not looking at them. The fastest, but hardest way to get it done is to get your gun’s crosshair to be outside of the opponent before you hit them.