How to hunt Wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To hunt wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you first have to find it. Fortunately, this isn’t particularly difficult. As you’d expect, wildlife spawns more commonly in the wilder, less urban areas of the map. For example, you’ll almost definitely encounter a lot of animals in the central area of the map where three roads disappear into the snow. We’ve also encountered wildlife on the side of the small mountain north of Shifty Shafts, and close to the remote house north west of Sleepy Sound.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found some wildlife, hunting it isn’t particularly complicated or difficult. You can just shoot it with whatever weapon you have to hand. Most animals can’t take much damage, and the teeth and claws of the most aggressive ones will be no match for a hail of bullets.

The question is really less about how to hunt wildlife, and more about whether you should. You see, unless you have an especially quiet weapon available, hunting wildlife is noisy and will give away your position to other players. We’ve racked up many of our kills by eliminating players who were too busy chasing animals around, all guns blazing, to notice us sneaking up and training our sights on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you really want to get the Hunt Wildlife Milestone Quest, then we suggest focussing on it early in a match. During the endgame, when you’re guaranteed to have heavily-armed, highly-skilled players nearby, it’s just a foolish risk.