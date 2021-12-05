Where to find Mighty Monument and place surveillance cameras in Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 1

There is plenty to do already in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, especially missions directly for The Seven. After grabbing the Device, and having a direct line to the Scientist, you will be tasked with heading to Mighty Monument.

Mighty Monument can be found in the bay directly to the east of Sanctuary. It is hard to miss, as it is a massive statue of The Foundation that towers above the surrounding area.

Land on the beach at the feet of the statue and you will hear some more from the Scientist, who will ask you to investigate the area by setting up some surveillance cameras. You can see the exact locations of both cameras on the map above.

There are all manner of other challenges to be completed in Fortnite at the moment, including the Week 1 seasonal challenges shown below.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 quests and challenges