Evading opposing teams’ defenders in Madden 23 can be tricky at times, especially if the other squad has a stout defense. However, using moves like a juke can help with trying to outsmart the competition, and give you a competitive edge. So, how can you perform a juke in Madden NFL 23? Let’s go over the controls, plus why ratings make a difference when trying to do a juke in Madden.

How to juke in Madden 23

Jukes are a helpful tool when holding the ball, as it can help with evading and faking out opposing defender. This is especially helpful when playing online against humans, as opposed to the CPU.

To perform a juke, you will need to use either the right stick on an Xbox controller, or the right analog stick for the PlayStation. While having control of the football, shift the stick either to the left or right. This will depend on what direction you want to go in.

Similar to slides, it’s important to give yourself some, but not too much space on the field prior to using this move. If you use a juke too close to a defender, you might move right into a defender and not be able to get the animation off. Try a juke while you’re in empty space, and you won’t accomplish anything. It’s important to find that fine line between being too close and too far away from a defender, so make sure to get some practice time in before using jukes on a regular basis.

Also, we should mention that like with stiff arms, jukes can be affected by a player’s ratings. Generally speaking, skill positions like wide receivers, running backs, safeties and cornerbacks have higher Juke Move ratings than their counterparts. The higher the Juke Move rating, the better chance that a juke will succeed out on the field.