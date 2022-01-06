How to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

To knock down a Timber Pine in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, you first have to find one. Timber Pines can be found all over the snowy part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, but they are especially common close to the Logjam Lumberyard. Not every pine tree in these areas is a Timber Pine though. The Timber Pines are larger than the other pines, with lighter colored bark, and their needles are completely coated in snow. So, look at the top part of the tree. If it’s a mix of green and white, then it’s not a Timber Pine, but if it’s completely white, then it is a Timber Pine.

The trees in the center and the left are Tiner Pines. The tree on the right is not. (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Knock a Timber Pine down in the same way you’d destroy any other tree. It would make the most sense to use your harvesting tool, but you can shoot them down, knock them down with explosives, or even run them over with a vehicle. The difference is that while a normal tree simply disintegrates and magically transforms into harvestable wood, a Timber Pine topples in a kind of realistic way. You can then harvest the fallen trunk for a large quantity of wood if you want.

The trunk can do damage as it falls and rolls, so be careful. If you get lucky, it’ll hit an opponent. But note that if it hits an NPC, then that NPC will know it was you that knocked the Timber Pine down and will attack you.