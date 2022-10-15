Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim game that allows you to explore the world of Dreamlight Valley and interact with the many Disney inhabitants that live alongside you. Like any life sim game, Disney Dreamlight allows you to make a character that is completely your own. One thing that stands out in this game, however, is the level-up system. As you progress through the game, you will gain experience that will increase your character’s level. If you want to get all the rewards, you will want to level up as fast as possible. This guide will show you how to level up quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to gain experience in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Experience isn’t something you normally gain in a life sim game. Because of this, it’s a bit weird to seek out how to gain experience in one. Luckily, you get experience by completing any activity in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can get experience by performing any of the tasks below:

Fishing

Foraging

Gardening

Feeding Critters

Completing friendship quests

Giving gifts

Mining

Cooking

Decorating

As you can see, there is no shortage of ways to gather experience in Dreamlight Valley. Pretty much any interaction you have will give you some experience toward reaching the maximum level cap in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you level up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will unlock various items. Each new level you gain will unlock one item and increase the amount of energy your character has. The items you unlock are a mix of motifs, furniture, and clothing.

Related: How to increase Friendship Level in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to level up quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since you get experience from performing basic tasks like farming, one of the fastest ways to gain experience is to create massive farms and harvest large quantities of vegetables. Take advantage of the high selling price of Pumpkins and make money while you level up. Another fast way to level up is to help out the residents of the valley. You gain large chunks of experience by completing quests for the residents. Increasing a resident’s Friendship Level will allow you to unlock more quests and gain even more experience. These two methods are perhaps the fastest ways to level up currently.