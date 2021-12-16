How to make a Lawbringer sword in Diablo 2: Resurrected

The Lawbringer runeword is ‘AmnLemKo’ and requires a sword, hammer, or scepter as its base, with swords being the most popular choice. So, to make a Lawbringer sword, you need to insert an Amn rune, a Lem rune, and a Ko rune into a 3-socket sword, in that order. Remember, insert them in any other order, you won’t get the runeword you want. The runeword also won’t work in a sword with more than three sockets.

To find a 3-socket sword, you’ll either have to search during the later part of the game on Normal difficulty (or later), or search the Secret Cow Level, which is usually a great source of socketed weapons. When searching for a socketed weapon, remove any equipment that increases your chances of finding Magic items, as this will also reduce your chance of finding socketed items. Almost any type of sword can have three sockets – only the Short Sword, Scimitar, Sabre, and Falchion can’t – and a Crystal Sword is the most popular base for most sword runewords, mainly because of its low strength requirement.

The first rune you’ll probably find is the Amn rune, which can be obtained from the Hellforge on Normal difficulty and starts dropping randomly during Act IV on Normal difficulty. You can also get it from The Countess on Nightmare or Hell. Next up is the Ko rune, which doesn’t start dropping until Act II on Nightmare. You can get it from the Hellforge on Nightmare or Hell, or from The Countess on Hell only. Finally, the Lem rune also drops at the Hellforge on Nightmare or Hell, and The Countess on Hell only, but random drops start during Act III on Nightmare difficulty.

The Lawbringer’s strongest selling point is its Slain Monster Rest in Peace modifier, which negates the power that some monsters have to resurrect their fallen allies. This makes it especially useful against Nihlathak on Act V. Lawbringer’s full range of bonuses is as follows: