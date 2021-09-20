Best Barbarian build in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Barbarians are the physical powerhouses of the Diablo franchise, and in Diablo 2: Resurrected, the situation is no different. No matter what you build on a Barbarian, they hit like a truck. Given all his many skills and traits though, what build is the best?

The Whirlwind Barb Build

Unlike some other characters with clear best builds, most Barbarian builds are fairly equally matched. However, the most iconic and popular is the Whirlwind Barb build. Its fun style and entertaining in-game animations help put it just ahead.

The main point is “spin to win” when it comes to the Whirlwind build. You focus on the Whirlwind ability and then use different character and weapon buffs to make the damage and endurance of your Barbarian astronomical. Eventually, he should spin like a Beyblade and cut through entire crowds of monsters, while still easily surviving the clash.

Abilities

Whirlwind – This is the most important ability to the entire build. The titular Whirlwind move is a swirl of blades that does bonus damage to all enemies in its radius. Considering its vital nature to the build, you have to dump 20 points into the skill to make it as strong as possible.

This is the most important ability to the entire build. The titular Whirlwind move is a swirl of blades that does bonus damage to all enemies in its radius. Considering its vital nature to the build, you have to dump 20 points into the skill to make it as strong as possible. Sword Mastery – As this build relies on your dancing blades, Sword Mastery’s buff to sword fighting is wildly necessary. Putting 20 points into this skill gives over 100% increased damage and attack bonuses, as well as 20+% crit chance. Without this, your blades won’t nearly have as much bite as they should.

As this build relies on your dancing blades, Sword Mastery’s buff to sword fighting is wildly necessary. Putting 20 points into this skill gives over 100% increased damage and attack bonuses, as well as 20+% crit chance. Without this, your blades won’t nearly have as much bite as they should. Battle Orders – For your Barbarian and his allies, Battle Orders is the Cleric-kind of power that turns this warrior into a juggernaut. Increasing the maximum Mana, Stamina, and Life of all party members makes any group with a Whirlwind Barbarian a force to be reckoned with. Put 20 points here for maximum efficacy.

For your Barbarian and his allies, Battle Orders is the Cleric-kind of power that turns this warrior into a juggernaut. Increasing the maximum Mana, Stamina, and Life of all party members makes any group with a Whirlwind Barbarian a force to be reckoned with. Put 20 points here for maximum efficacy. Shout – Similar to Battle Orders in practice, Shout boosts defense bonuses while detecting nearby danger. After you put 20 points into this ability, it lasts 3.5 minutes, which is longer than many dungeon battles.

Similar to Battle Orders in practice, Shout boosts defense bonuses while detecting nearby danger. After you put 20 points into this ability, it lasts 3.5 minutes, which is longer than many dungeon battles. Natural Resistance – Just like many monsters have annoying resistances, the Barbarian can join the club. With only 5 points put here, you can have a 40% increased resistance to all kinds of damage, so it’ll take a lot more than a few poison-dart-shooting Fetishes to take him down.

Just like many monsters have annoying resistances, the Barbarian can join the club. With only 5 points put here, you can have a 40% increased resistance to all kinds of damage, so it’ll take a lot more than a few poison-dart-shooting Fetishes to take him down. Increased Speed – Optional but useful, this ability acts exactly how it sounds. Your Barbarian will walk and run 28% faster.

Optional but useful, this ability acts exactly how it sounds. Your Barbarian will walk and run 28% faster. Iron Skin – This ability improve the Barbarian’s defense rating by 70%. It’s that simple.

This ability improve the Barbarian’s defense rating by 70%. It’s that simple. Berserk – Now, this is the first of a Whirlwind Barbarian’s staple skills that isn’t just a buff. Berserk is a very powerful attack that increases attack damage, but it’s intended to be reckless. After all, it also decreases defense ratings, so be careful not to use it when your Barbarian is at high risk.

Now, this is the first of a Whirlwind Barbarian’s staple skills that isn’t just a buff. Berserk is a very powerful attack that increases attack damage, but it’s intended to be reckless. After all, it also decreases defense ratings, so be careful not to use it when your Barbarian is at high risk. Battle Command – This is the final buff, and its a good one. Battle Command adds +1 to all of the Barbarian skills, as well as his allies. It only lasts 15 seconds, but it can be enough to wipe out an entire horde of hellspawn.

Best Gear

Loot is quintessential to Diablo games and these are the best options for Barbarians in Resurrected. You’ll likely note this list has a lot of similarities with the Dragon Talon Kicksin Assassin build, which is because both builds rely on close-quarters fighting and life-stealing.

Weapons: Colossus Blade, Giant Thresher, Balrog Blade

Colossus Blade, Giant Thresher, Balrog Blade Armor: Arreat’s Face, Dracul’s Grasp, Verdungo’s Hearty Cord, String of Ears, Gore Riders, Andariel’s Visage, Guillaume’s Face, Steelrend, Soul Drainer

Arreat’s Face, Dracul’s Grasp, Verdungo’s Hearty Cord, String of Ears, Gore Riders, Andariel’s Visage, Guillaume’s Face, Steelrend, Soul Drainer Jewelry: Raven Frost, Highlord’s Wrath, Mara’s Kaleidoscope

Rune Words