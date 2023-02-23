How to make Advanced Crop Plots in Raft

The sandbox title Raft has players striving to survive in a world where land is sparse, and the dangers are numerous. Stuck on just a small piece of wood floating through an endless ocean, players will need to craft a livable situation while taking care of their needs, like hunger and thirst. Crop plots are an invaluable tool for managing personal needs, allowing players to grow their own food while listlessly drifting about. Advanced crop plots are even better, though — here’s how to make them.

Where to find Advanced Crop Plots in Raft

Advanced Crop Plots are found at trading posts, which are sporadically placed across the map. You’ll need to trade in your Trash Cubes and a few rare coins in order to get the schematics, which are sold separately as small, medium, and large variants. You’ll need to raise the level of the trading post to Tier 2 before the blueprint is available, which can be done by selling rare fish to the same trading post until it levels up.

How to level up a Trading Post in Raft

In order to level up a Trading Post in Raft, you’ll simply need to sell it rare fish at said Trading Posts. Trading Posts are most easily found by following the green beacons on the radar. Rare fish are obtained by catching fish with any type of bait, so grab a handful and get the line into the water. One rare fish will trade for Trade Coins, which is another type of currency necessary to trade for items from a Trading Post. In order to get bait in Raft, you’ll need to create Trash Cubes — one Trash Cube is exchanged for four pieces of bait at the Trading Post. You’ll need a heft of Trash Cubes in order to level up the Trading Post, then turn it into Trade Coins, then finally purchase the Advanced Crop Plots from the Trading Post.

It’s a lot to complete, but the payoff is worth it.

How to build the Advanced Crop Plots in Raft

Once you’ve purchased the blueprints for the Advanced Crop Plots, it’s finally time to get building. Players will need a lot of planks for this item, but the material list is ultimately dependent on which size of the Advanced Crop Plot you’re building.

Advanced Small Crop Plot

8 Planks

3 Nails

2 Ropes

Advanced Medium Crop Plot

10 Planks

4 Scraps

3 Nails

Advanced Large Crop Plot