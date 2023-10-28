How To Make And Use Kibble In Ark: Survival Ascended

Kibble is the ultimate dino delicacy. This recipe is what every prehistoric pal craves. Still, it’s not that easy to understand, prepare, and use in Ark: Survival Ascended.

If you use the right kibble, it’ll take less time and effort to tame a dino. This might not be a must for easier-to-tame dinosaurs like the Trike. Still, if you’re going for a bigger creature like the Bronto, you’ll want some Kibble under your sleeve. I was on the fence about wasting resources and time to craft kibble. For the longest time, I blindly charged into the taming process without resources. However, with time, I learned that it makes a world of difference to pack kibble for your taming trips. In this guide, we’ll cover all which dinos prefer each type of kibble and all kibble recipes in ARK: Survival Ascended.

How to Use All Kibble Types in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kibble is crafted in a cooking pot or an industrial cooker, and the critical ingredient is a dino egg. There are six quality-based kibbles you can make, ranging from Basic to Extraordinary. Each quality level is linked to a specific dino’s preference.

Basic : Dilophosaur, Dodo, Featherlight, Kairuku, Lystrosaurus, Parasaur, and Vulture.

: Dilophosaur, Dodo, Featherlight, Kairuku, Lystrosaurus, Parasaur, and Vulture. Simple : Archaeopteryx, Compy, Dimorphodon, Gallimimus, Glowtail, Microraptor, Morellatops, Oviraptor, Pachy, Pegomastax, Pteranodon, Raptor, Sinomacrops, Triceratops.

: Archaeopteryx, Compy, Dimorphodon, Gallimimus, Glowtail, Microraptor, Morellatops, Oviraptor, Pachy, Pegomastax, Pteranodon, Raptor, Sinomacrops, Triceratops. Regular : Ankylosaurus, Baryonyx, Carbonemys, Carnotaurus, Dimetrodon, Diplodocus, Ichthyornis, Iguanodon, Kaprosuchus, Kentrosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, Pelagornis, Pulmonoscorpius, Sarco, Stegosaurus, Terror Bird, Thorny Dragon, Troodon, and Velonasaur.

: Ankylosaurus, Baryonyx, Carbonemys, Carnotaurus, Dimetrodon, Diplodocus, Ichthyornis, Iguanodon, Kaprosuchus, Kentrosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, Pelagornis, Pulmonoscorpius, Sarco, Stegosaurus, Terror Bird, Thorny Dragon, Troodon, and Velonasaur. Superior : Allosaurus, Argentavis, Mantis, Megalania, Megalosaurus, Moschops, Snow Owl, Spinosaurus, Tapejara, Titanoboa, and Tropeognathus.

: Allosaurus, Argentavis, Mantis, Megalania, Megalosaurus, Moschops, Snow Owl, Spinosaurus, Tapejara, Titanoboa, and Tropeognathus. Exceptional : Basilisk, Brontosaurus, Giganotosaurus, Quetzal, Rex, andTherizinosaurus.

: Basilisk, Brontosaurus, Giganotosaurus, Quetzal, Rex, andTherizinosaurus. Extraordinary: Deinonychus, Hesperornis, Magmasaur, Rock Drake, Wyvern, and Yutyrannus.

If you match a dino’s preferred kibble quality, you’ll tame them much quicker. Anything less will lead to a sluggish taming process.

How to Make All Kibble Recipes in ARK: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eggs come in various sizes, from Extra Small to Special. The size correlates with the kibble quality you want to create. Bigger eggs mean better kibble.

You’ll need some specific ingredients to make each kibble type in ARK: Survival Ascended: