How to make and use the Keg in Dinkum

As Dinkum brings players closer to the typical Australian wildlife and lingo, it’s only appropriate to brew some concoctions to help beat the occasionally scorching heat. Players can craft e keg to do just this, although they’ll first need to upgrade their levels a bit.

Players will need to have the second tier of the Foraging skill certificate purchased, meaning leveling the Foraging skill via logging up to level ten, and then purchasing the cert from Fletch. It’s possible to do this without leveling the Mining skill tree to ten (and subsequently purchasing the second tier of the Mining skill certificate), but it’s harder and more up to chance.

Foraging and woodwork

Upon leveling Foraging to level ten and purchasing the second tier of the skill certificate, players will be introduced to new recipes. One of which is the keg, which requires five palm leaf planks and one iron ingot. The palm leaf planks aren’t the concern: it’s iron. At this point in the game, the Deep Mine is likely not yet unlocked, meaning iron is scarce.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to inland with a copper axe and search for large clusters of bright gray rocks. These rock clusters, while they take a bit of work to break, can offer iron ingots. After you find five, go to the store and purchase the Furnace for 30,000 Dinks. If players don’t have the copper pickaxe yet, you can break standard rocks and try to find Shiny Rocks, which can be crushed and has a low chance to drop iron ingots.

Once you have the materials, head to the workbench and place your new beverage maker somewhere prominent.

Keg recipes

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need ten of one specific ingredient in order to craft a singular brew, and the ingredient placed in the keg determines what is produced. Players can place in ten Yellow Wattle, Bottle Brush, or Jelly (from eliminating jellyfish in waters). These produce certain effects, depending on the brew:

Wattle +25 Energy +25 Max Energy Buffed Foraging, Mining, and Fishing skill for ten minutes

Bottle Brush +25 Health Heal over time for 60 seconds

Jelly +50 Health +50 Energy Buffed Farming skill for ten minutes



You’ll know the keg is brewing when bubbles appear floating over the spigot — the finished product will be spat from the keg once it’s finished brewing, similar to a forge.