As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that can be used to make some delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be given to NPCs to increase their Friendship Level and are often used to complete quests. Just one of the many meals you can make is Biscuits. This wonderful baked good is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. This guide will show you how to make Biscuits in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Biscuit recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Biscuits are a three-star recipe, you will need three ingredients to make them. Luckily, these ingredients aren’t very hard to find and can be obtained pretty quickly in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Biscuits, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This biome is one of the first you will unlock in the game and only costs 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant so you can access the Chez Remy Pantry. This is unlocked by following Remy’s quest line. After completing those steps, gather the ingredients listed below:

Wheat

Sugarcane

Butter

Wheat is the easiest ingredient to obtain on the list and can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the PEaceful Meadow. If unavailable, you can also purchase the seeds to grow your own. Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Similar to Wheat, you can purchase Sugarcane Seeds if the plant is unavailable. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry. Once you have all of the ingredients, go to a cooking station and combine them to make yourself some Biscuits.